Trump confirma que cumbre con Kim Jong Un tendrá lugar el 12 de junio en Singapur

Trump confirma que cumbre con Kim Jong Un tendrá lugar el 12 de junio en Singapur

"¡Trataremos que sea un momento especial para la paz mundial!", añadió en su mensaje.

Agencia AFP
10.05.2018

La esperada cumbre entre Donald Trump y el líder norcoreano Kim Jong Un tendrá lugar el 12 de junio en Singapur, anunció este viernes el mandatario estadounidense en la red Twitter.

"¡Trataremos que sea un momento especial para la paz mundial!", añadió Trump en su mensaje. El anuncio se realizó después que el gobierno en Pyongyang liberara a tres ciudadanos estadounidenses que se encontraban detenidos en Corea del Norte.

 

Noticia en desarrollo...

