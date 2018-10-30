Todo por una selfie: Pareja muere al caer desde un mirador en el parque Yosemite

Una pareja india murió al caer a un abismo en el parque Yosemite de California supuestamente mientras tomaban una selfie, informó un familiar y medios de prensa.
Vishnu Viswanath, de 29 años, y Meenakshi Moorthy, de 30, fallecieron la semana pasada al caer del Taft Point, un mirador popular en el parque que no tiene barandilla.
Sus cuerpos fueron recuperados el jueves por los guardaparques.
El hermano de Viswanath dijo a medios locales en la India que creía que la pareja estaba tomándose una selfie cuando ocurrió la tragedia.
La pareja, que vivía en Estados Unidos, era entusiasta de los viajes y tenían un blog llamado "Holidays and HappilyEverAfters" que relataba sus aventuras.
En una reciente publicación en Instagram, MoorThy publicó una foto de ella sentada en el borde del Gran Cañón y reflexionó sobre la "temeraria" acción.
"¿Vale nuestra vida solo una foto?", escribió.
Sooo tis’ no secret that I have always admired and aroused by women who dare to stand out in the crowd just by being themselvesYou know the passionate oneswho “do their thing” no matter what curve balls the society throws at them, the driven oneswho venture on their wildest dreams,and whether they are rule makers or rule breakers, what they all have in common is, they stand darn true to themselves and their idealsand don’t act anything less than what they are, just for the society to “accept” them. ... And Wonder Woman(fictitious or not, we will come to that soon) is exactly all that and more! She is strong (hell yes!) yet sensitive.She is badass but she doubted her strength and even gets yelled at for that.She is stubborn but she is also kind.Do you see, there is a Wonder Womanin each and every one of you.Just let her shine through and you will be unstoppable. ... Sooo ladies, sparkling in the #pinkpositivelight let’s do this for the onder oman inside us. Tell me your strengths that you are proud of.Not the others, but what do YOU love the most about yourself?And I can tell you this my Amazons,once you believe in the spark which makes you “you”, nothing can stop you from lassoing your way to be a Sassy, Strong, Ass-kicking Wonder Woman.So c’mon, together let us pop, fizz and clinkto all the Wonder Women out there and celebrate their quirks and strengths. ... PS-For the “Super Man” reading this post, it would be great if you could share with us about the Wonder Womanin your life. I can’t promise if Vishnu will dress up for a post like this for the men but we’ll see ... PPS – Please be careful standing at the edge of canyons/mountains/high rise buildings. The wind gusts are extremely dangerous and your adrenaline rage is not worth your life. We waited quite a bit and made sure of this. • • • #dametraveler #ladiesgoneglobal #girlsborntotravel #wearetravelgirls #iamtb #myfavtourlina #sheisnotlost #femmetravel #citizenfemme #sheexplores #travelista #traveltales #thediscoverer #travelust #dreamscape #instagramaz #visitarizona #timeoutsociety #inlovewiththisplace #dametravelerconnection #sidewalkerdaily #travelinladies
Las autoridades dijeron que la investigación de las muertes podría tomar varios días.
La pareja cayó casi 245 metros desde el Taft Point, a un área con terreno escarpado y los rescatistas tuvieron que usar un helicóptero para recuperar los cuerpos.
Unas 259 personas murieron en todo el mundo en los últimos años mientras tomaban selfies, según un estudio publicado a principios de este mes en el Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.
La mayoría de las muertes ocurrieron en India, donde se reportaron 159 casos de este tipo desde 2011, según el estudio.