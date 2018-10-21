El emotivo anuncio de la actriz Selma Blair sobre su diagnóstico de esclerosis múltiple

"Estoy discapacitada. En ocasiones me caigo. Tiro cosas", escribió la actriz estadounidense Selma Blair en una conmovedora publicación en su cuenta de Instagram.
Blair, de 46 años, conocida por su trabajo en "Cruel Intentions" (Juegos Sexuales), reveló que tiene esclerosis múltiple (EM).
Indicó que fue diagnosticada en agosto pero que ha tenido síntomas desde años.
Y calificó la noticia de "abrumadora al comienzo".
"Se me nubla la memoria. Y mi lado izquierdo le pide direcciones a un GPS descompuesto. Pero lo estamos logrando", escribió Blair.
Incurable
La esclerosis múltiple es un trastorno incurable que puede afectar el cerebro o la médula espinal y causa una variedad de síntomas potenciales, incluidos problemas con la visión, con el movimiento de brazos o piernas, las sensaciones o el equilibrio.
La enfermedad puede causar también serias discapacidades.
Según los Servicios de Salud de Reino Unido, el trastorno es dos o tres veces más frecuente en mujeres que hombres y a menudo se diagnostica en personas de entre 20 y 30 años.
Se desconoce la causa de la enfermedad.
Selma Blair, que aparecerá en el programa de Netflix, Another Life (Otra vida), indicó que la "ayuda profunda" que recibió de la diseñadora de vestuario Allisa Swanson la impulsó a abrirse sobre su enfermedad.
"Esta brillante diseñadora... no sólo diseña las piezas que usaré en este nuevo show de Netflix, también cuidadosamente me coloca las piernas en los pantalones, me pasa las blusas sobre la cabeza, me abotona los abrigos y me ofrece un hombre para apoyarme. Tengo #multiplesclerosis", escribió Blair.
"He tenido síntomas durante años pero nunca los tomé seriamente hasta que me caí frente a él (médico) tratando de resolver lo que pensaba era un nervio comprimido", dice Blair en su publicación en Instagram.
"Probablemente he tenido esta enfermedad incurable durante al menos 15 años. Y me siento aliviada porque al menos lo sé. Y lo comparto con mi familia de instagram... ustedes saben quienes son", escribe.
Blair también ha participado en la película Legally Blonde y en la serie de Hellboy.
A pesar de que no hay una cura para la EM, existen tratamientos que pueden ayudar a manejar los síntomas.
Estos incluyen analgésicos o fármacos para reducir la inflamación de nervios, terapia física para aliviar la rigidez muscular o medicamentos para lentificar el progreso de la enfermedad.
