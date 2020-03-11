  1. Home
Tom Hanks y Rita Wilson dieron positivo a coronavirus

El actor estadounidense publicó en su cuenta de Instagram que él y su esposa resultaron positivos al examen de coronavirus.

24Horas.cl Tvn
11.03.2020

El actor estadounidense Tom Hanks dio a conocer a través de su cuenta de Instagram que él y su esposa, la también actriz, cantante y productora, Rita Wilson, resultaron positivos ante un test de coronavirus covid-19.

El actor contó que ambos se habían "sentido un poco cansados, como si estuviéramos resfriados y con algunos dolores corporales, y fiebre ligera también".

"Para hacer las cosas bien, como el mundo necesita ahora, fuimos testeados por coronavirus, y fuimos positivos", continúa Hanks.

 

El actor también dijo a sus seguidores que seguirá contando cómo evoluciona.

