Tom Hanks y Rita Wilson dieron positivo a coronavirus

El actor estadounidense Tom Hanks dio a conocer a través de su cuenta de Instagram que él y su esposa, la también actriz, cantante y productora, Rita Wilson, resultaron positivos ante un test de coronavirus covid-19.
El actor contó que ambos se habían "sentido un poco cansados, como si estuviéramos resfriados y con algunos dolores corporales, y fiebre ligera también".
"Para hacer las cosas bien, como el mundo necesita ahora, fuimos testeados por coronavirus, y fuimos positivos", continúa Hanks.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
El actor también dijo a sus seguidores que seguirá contando cómo evoluciona.