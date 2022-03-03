  1. Home
Reportan bombardeo a edificio de la facultad militar de universidad en Ucrania

La infraestructura fue bombardeado esta mañana "por las fuerzas rusas", según informó el jefe de la Administración Militar Regional de Sumy, Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

24Horas.cl Tvn
03.03.2022

Durante la madrugada de este jueves medios locales reportaron fuertes explosiones en el noroeste de Ucrania.

Según consignó The Kyiv Independent, se trataría de un edificio de la facultad militar de la Universidad Estatal de Sumy en la ciudad de Sumy, en el noreste de Ucrania.

La infraestructura fue bombardeada esta mañana "por las fuerzas rusas", según innformó el jefe de la Administración Militar Regional de Sumy, Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

Noticia en desarrollo...

 

