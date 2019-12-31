Fuegos artificiales, colores y shows artísticos: así vive cada país el año nuevo

Mientras todo Chile prepara las celebraciones de año nuevo para dar la bienvenida al 2020, existen zonas del mundo que ya vivieron la llegada del nuevo período debido a las zonas geográficas.
Así, Oceanía fue la primera área en recibir el nuevo año con los tradicionales shows en Nueva Zelanda y Australia, dando paso a Asia.
Luego de ello será el turno de África, Europa y América.
Puedes seguir el detalle de cómo fue cada celebración en las diferentes áreas del planeta:
AUCKALND, NUEVA ZELANDA
Auckland, New Zealand, is the first major city to ring in the New Year, with thousands welcoming 2020 at a firework display at the city's Sky Tower #HappyNewYear https://t.co/NIa9nKGqbr pic.twitter.com/In4RvPB9Bu— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 31, 2019
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
Sydney brings in the #2020NewYear with a fireworks display https://t.co/1lJdbAaBex
NOTICIA EN CONSTANTE ACTUALIZACIÓN...