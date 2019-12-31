  1. Home
Fuegos artificiales, colores y shows artísticos: así vive cada país el año nuevo

La zona oceánica fue la primera en recibir al 2020 tras lo cual será el turno de Asia, África, Europa y América.

24Horas.cl Tvn
31.12.2019

Mientras todo Chile prepara las celebraciones de año nuevo para dar la bienvenida al 2020, existen zonas del mundo que ya vivieron la llegada del nuevo período debido a las zonas geográficas.

Así, Oceanía fue la primera área en recibir el nuevo año con los tradicionales shows en Nueva Zelanda y Australia, dando paso a Asia.

Luego de ello será el turno de África, Europa y América.

Puedes seguir el detalle de cómo fue cada celebración en las diferentes áreas del planeta:

AUCKALND, NUEVA ZELANDA

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

2019-12-31T111608Z_1463788230_RC2B6E9G3SHD_RTRMADP_3_NEW-YEAR-AUSTRALIA (1).JPG

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

 

NOTICIA EN CONSTANTE ACTUALIZACIÓN...

