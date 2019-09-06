Una activista vegana liberó a 16 conejos: granjeros la persiguieron y le dispararon

Esta semana una joven vegana llamada Mia, compartió a través de sus redes sociales un video donde narró que, junto a un grupo de activista liberaron16 conejos de una granja, tras los hechos, recibió un disparo.
Los hechos ocurrieron en una granja de España, donde los dueños, al ver el actuar de la mujer, comenzaron una persecución por una carretera disparando contra la joven.
Una de las balas dio en el auto de Mia, reventando el parabrisas y uno de los vidrios golpeó su rostro, por lo que quedó ensangrentada, tal como muestra en el registro.
En el relato la mujer aseguró que posterior a ello los alcanzaron y los rodearon con cinco autos, donde las personas que criaban a los conejos, comenzaron a tener un actuar muy agersivo.
Según consignó el Daily Mail, la joven aseguró que fueron golpeados por varas de metal e incluso uno de ellos intentó estrangularla tras desaprobar lo que habían hecho.
“Lo más importante es que los animales no humanos están a salvo. Están lejos de ese agujero infernal”, aseguró Mia.
Finalmente la policía llegó hasta el lugar donde lograron controlar la situación. Los jóvenes veganos fueron llevados hasta un centro asistencial mientras que los granjeros se devolvieron a sus hogares.
Actualmente se está investigando a los granjeros por posible maltrato animal y a su vez se investiga la intromisión de los veganos a una propiedad privada.
Today we entered a rabbit farm and rescued 16 lives. . The farmer was extremely aggressive and attacked us, strangling activists and smashing their heads with metal poles. The police came and told us to leave peacefully, which we did. After we left the farmers chased us down the motorway at 200km for an hour. We tried to lose them down a side road but they were on our tails. They blocked us into a dead end and surround the car with 5 other farmers’ cars. They were banging on the windows, shouting and threatening us. We called the police who arrived after an hour. They diffused the situation and escorted us to a ‘safe place’. We asked them to escort us home but they refused and said we would be okay. They let us go and 10 minutes later back on the motorway one of their call pulled up alongside us and shot at us. The window exploded in my face and there was a lot of blood from all the glass. We’re currently at the hospital and waiting to go to the police station to report this crime. . The most important thing is that the non-human animals are safe. They are far from that hell hole. I don’t want this to be about me at all, I just want people to know how evil farmers are. If this is how they treat humans, how can we expect them to care for animals? . Despite everything, I am just happy that those 16 lives are free from harm. They make everything worth it.