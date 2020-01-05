  1. Home
Trump a Irán: "Si atacan de nuevo los golpearemos más fuerte de lo que jamás han sido golpeados antes"

Además, el mandatario estadounidense amenazó con que gastaron dos billones de dólares en equipo militar.

24Horas.cl Tvn
05.01.2020

Durante la jornada de este domingo, el presidente Donald Trump, volvió a amenazar con golpear a Irán en el caso de que atacaran a Estados Unidos.

Mediante Twitter, el mandatario expresó que "nos atacaron y devolvimos el golpe. Si atacan de nuevo, lo que les aconsejaría encarecidamente que no hicieran, ¡los golpearemos más fuerte de lo que jamás han sido golpeados antes!"

Posteriormente, Trump expresó que "Estados Unidos acaba de gastar dos billones de dólares en equipo militar. ¡Somos los más grandes y, por mucho, los mejores del mundo! Si Irán ataca una base estadounidense, o a cualquier estadounidense, enviaremos algunos de esos nuevos hermosos equipos a su manera... ¡y sin dudarlo!"

 

