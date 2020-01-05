Trump a Irán: "Si atacan de nuevo los golpearemos más fuerte de lo que jamás han sido golpeados antes"

24Horas.cl Tvn

05.01.2020

Durante la jornada de este domingo, el presidente Donald Trump, volvió a amenazar con golpear a Irán en el caso de que atacaran a Estados Unidos.

Mediante Twitter, el mandatario expresó que "nos atacaron y devolvimos el golpe. Si atacan de nuevo, lo que les aconsejaría encarecidamente que no hicieran, ¡los golpearemos más fuerte de lo que jamás han sido golpeados antes!"

They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before! https://t.co/qI5RfWsSCH

Posteriormente, Trump expresó que "Estados Unidos acaba de gastar dos billones de dólares en equipo militar. ¡Somos los más grandes y, por mucho, los mejores del mundo! Si Irán ataca una base estadounidense, o a cualquier estadounidense, enviaremos algunos de esos nuevos hermosos equipos a su manera... ¡y sin dudarlo!"

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!